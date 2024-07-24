Obituary: Donald Dean Lickley

Donald Dean Lickley of Lawton, Michigan and Venice, Florida, our beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, son, uncle, cousin and friend died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, July 07, 2024. He was 68 years old. He was born on February 14,1956 in Allegan, Michigan, the son of Earl (Pat) Lickley and Dorothy Mancuso Lickley.

Don, along with his brothers Steve, Carl, and Paul, attended Jewett School on Dumont Road, a one room schoolhouse from 1st through 8th Grade and graduated from Allegan High School in 1974. Don was an Independent Builder, a licensed Home Inspector and a 25-year member and past Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2315, Allegan, Michigan.

Don was not only the finest and most talented finish carpenter, but he also loved a challenge. For all of those he worked for, he was always able to build their dreams and fix the broken parts. When asked about a project or repair, “more than likely” he would adamantly respond, “I can do that.” Don was a passionate and dedicated master bladesmith, blacksmith, and collector of knives.

Don always looked forward to and cherished the times he spent with his brothers and their families. The gatherings at the pond with extended family meant the world to him. An avid fisherman since childhood, he often shared memories of trips to Canada with his cousins and friends. In earlier years, Don logged many miles on his Harley, riding locally and across the country alone and with friends.

He kept in touch with many; enjoying getting together to play guitar, tell tales, and perhaps share a brew. He spent much loved time at our family cabin on Lake Margrethe in Grayling fishing and boating with his in-law brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. His Northern fish frys were legendary.

In the winter, Don and Susan lived at their home in Venice, Florida where he also developed many lasting friendships. He cherished the times when loved ones would visit. If he wasn’t bragging about wrestling gators, there would be fishing, boating, swimming in the gulf, finding sharks’ teeth, enjoying the sunset, sharing a fire in the backyard, grilling fresh fish, playing the guitar and perhaps occasionally “sale-ing on Saturdays” to find that special knife or treasure.

His soul was a shining light and balm for all who knew him. He was a loving, patient teacher and role model. He will be remembered for many things including his amazing sense of humor, laughter, “likely” stories, sweet tooth, calmness, and self-possession. Don was so caring and loving that he made friends everywhere he went.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Earl (Pat) and Dorothy Lickley. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Susan Brennan; brothers, Steve (Trina), Carl (Jill), and Paul (Cindy) Lickley; his brother-in-law, Patrick Brennan (Mindy); sisters-in law, Lilli Congdon (Al), Shari Haldes (George), Barbi Brennan Derrico, Kathleen MacDonald, and Karen Weed (Kevin); and many very special and loved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Don lived in love, laughter and joy! His quest to always be open to new experiences and to continue to learn and grow are hallmarks of the man he was and will live on as an inspiration for each of us who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please pass forward his kindness, laughter and care. And if you wish to give a donation, please contribute to the charitable organization of your choice.