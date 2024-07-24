Suspect burglarizes Smoke Shop in Plainwell

Adidas backpack—Video surveillance shows that the man who robbed Smoke City Smoke Shop had an Adidas backpack like the one shown. (Photo provided)

:This pair of Air Jordan 1 Mochas looks like the pair worn by the suspect in the Smoke City Smoke Shop burglary. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Officials with the Plainwell Department Safety are trying to identify the suspect in a burglary that took place in the early hours of Thursday, July 18.

At approximately 4:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to Smoke City Smoke Shop at 126 E. Bridge St. in downtown Plainwell for a burglar alarm. Upon arriving on scene, the officers found the back door smashed out and property from the business “obviously” missing.

The suspect had already fled the scene and was unable to be located.

Surveillance video from the business showed what appeared to be a darker skinned male break into and entering the store. The man is seen loading numerous items into a “very descript” Adidas backpack and another smaller bag.

The suspect was wearing “very noticeable” Air Jordan 1 Retro OG Dark Mocha high-top shoes and “very noticeable” bright-yellow gloves.

He was also wearing black athletic pants with a logo on the left front pocket and a hooded sweatshirt. Under his sweatshirt, the man could be seen wearing a brightly colored shirt that matched the color of gloves.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PDPS Detective John Varley at (269) 720-0621 or the office at (269) 6850-9858.

Information can also be shared by contacting Allegan County Silent Observer at (800) SILENT-0 or SilentObserver@allegancounty.org.