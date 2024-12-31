Obituary: Donald Huff

Donald Huff passed peacefully on December 21, 2024 surrounded by his family. He was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Louise (Jones) and Claude Huff.

Don’s elementary years were spent at the Foster and Clifford Schools before graduating at 16 from Allegan High School in 1947. His first college experience was at Emanuel Missionary College where he met his future wife, Beverly McNeal. They were married in 1951. Don then moved on to Western Michigan University, graduating with his B.A. in psychology in 1954.

After working ten plus years at the Kalamazoo State Hospital, he moved to the Michigan Employment Security Commission in South Haven. During that time he returned to WMU, earning his Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1969.

He then worked for the Bureau Department of Education Vocational Rehabilitation in Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Holland Offices. After retirement at the age of 52, Don went on to other involvements, including becoming the Project Coordinator for the Pine Lake Project at Pine Lake Technical Institute, Vocational Expert at the Social Security Administration, President of Michigan Rehabilitation Association, serving on the Board of Directors of the National Rehabilitation Association, Board of Directors of the Private Industry Council, and Board of Directors for the Allegan, Muskegon and Ottawa Substance Abuse Agency, and becoming the Flotilla Commander of the Holland Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Some of Don’s other interests include his passion for sailing – crewing on a friend’s boat several times for the Chicago to Mackinaw Race. He had two catamaran day sailers that he enjoyed for several years, as well as crewing for a small group of friends on extended trips.

He was proud of his gardens, his books, his movie and music collections. He and Beverly traveled extensively after retirements, abroad and in the US. Opera was another keen interest. Don and Beverly attended operas in Chicago for several years. He loved music – classical, jazz, folk and bluegrass especially.

In later years he enjoyed cutting wood for the wood stove, family occasions and relaxing in his chair near the stove and watching nature. He always loved and appreciated visits from family and friends. His family meant everything to him.

Preceding Don in death were his parents and two sisters, Eleanor Nielsen and Carolyn Himmelein.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Beverly Huff; children, Devryn (Ray) Farnum, Brenda Huff, Erica Huff (Mike Bergholtz) and Kevin (Susan) Huff; and grandchildren, Ravyn Schneider (Scott Wagar), Dyrena (Dennis) Warner, Lydia Huff and Sander Huff. He left many great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews to remember and appreciate him.

A visitation with family and friends will be held on January 6, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010.

