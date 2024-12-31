Obituary: Kevin Gene Krotz

Kevin Gene Krotz, 64, of Hopkins, MI passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024 at University of Michigan Health West. Born April 20, 1960 in Allegan, he was the son of the late Robert and Geraldine Louise (Grauman) Krotz. Kevin had worked for Sebright Products as a welder for many years. He was truly talented when it came to working with his hands and had a particular knack for the art of stainless-steel fabrication. Kevin loved a challenge and could build just about anything, even complicated machinery. His skills allowed him to often travel for his work, which he enjoyed greatly. At a young age, Kevin earned his solo private pilot’s license which allowed him to fly small aircraft. He also developed the skillset needed to visually inspect airplanes to determine if they were suitable for flight. Kevin also had worked as a bartender and French waiter at Bay Point Inn in Gun Lake where he made many friends and memories. He looked forward to Thursday mornings when he would meet up with his Breakfast Club buddies, including his brother, Roger, cousin, Richard, and friends, Gerry and Tim. Kevin loved to spend time with everyone at the lake fishing, camping and having a biggest bonfire competition with the Weicks from across the lake. He will be remembered as a caring and devoted father, grandfather, brother, friend and very special person to many people and is already greatly missed.

Kevin is survived by his sons, Andrew Krotz (Autumn Bivins), Marty (Lydia) Krotz and Travis Carr; brother, Roger (Kelly) Krotz; grandchildren, Saylor and Lucia; his friend and the mother of his children, Linda Krotz; many nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Richard Krotz. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Krotz and David Krotz.

The family will receive friends at Hopkins Community Church on Monday, December 30, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Kevin will be laid to rest following the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery.

