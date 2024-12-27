Obituary: Donald Ray Harris Sr.

Donald Ray Harris Sr. of Albion, Michigan passed away on Dec. 22, 2024. He was born May 11, 1944, in Albion, Michigan.

Don was a private man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, and playing euchre at the Springport V.F.W. and the Forks Senior Center. Don was also a part of a bowling league and a big fan of the Detroit Lions. He served the Albion community with the Boy Scouts Troop #158, as a driver for the ambulance service, and as an auxiliary police officer, assisting in the riots in Albion in 1967. Don went on to establish a career in manufacturing, working for Kelsey Hayes/TRW Automotive. After retirement, he was a car porter for the Dodge dealership.

He is survived by his son, Don (Dawn) Harris; grandchildren, Christopher Coleman, James Paul Harris, Joshua (Harris) Holdridge, Lucas Aldrich, and Riley Harris; several great-grandchildren, and niece and nephew, Missy and Brent Jennings.

Don is preceded in death by his partner, Levetta Burke, and sons, Ralph Ronald Harris and James Arthur Harris.

Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 03, 2025, at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. – noon with the funeral service following at noon. He will be laid to rest at Albion Memory Gardens, Albion, MI.

In lieu of flowers, Don has asked that memorials be made to the Scouts Troop #158 of Albion, MI and the Springport V.F.W. 230 Mechanic St. Springport, MI 49284.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.