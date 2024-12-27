Obituary: Robert “Bob” Louis Herwarth

Robert “Bob” Louis Herwarth, 90, of Battle Creek, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

He was born on July 16, 1934, to Carl Julius and Iva Mae (Blunt) Herwarth in Battle Creek. On Sept. 18, 1954, he married Ellen Capatolia Goodrich in Battle Creek, sadly she passed away on Feb. 25, 1997. He was a graduate of the 1952 class at Battle Creek Central High School. During his school years, Bob worked at many different jobs in Battle Creek, from yard work to roofing to painting. After graduation, he was offered a Tool and Die Maker apprenticeship with Albion Machine and Tool Co. That led to a very successful 56-year career. From making parts, to assisting wherever needed, he served by holding every position (except janitor) in the company. Eventually he became chief engineer. He followed the build, tryout, delivery and installation with foundries all over the United States east of the Mississippi.

As an adult with six children, he decided to attend degree programs at KCC and Western Michigan University, graduating with his associate’s degree in liberal arts. After which he became a certified manufacturing engineer. In 1986, Bob was named the president of Albion Machine and Tool Company and retired in June of 2008.

Bob served at different times as president of AMTCO Tool and Gage Co., So-Wel Credit Union, Barry/Branch/Calhoun Private Industry Council and Potter’s Grove Condominium Association. As chairman of Calhoun Co. Parks and Recreation Commission and Calhoun Co. Metropolitan Planning Commission. As board vice-chairman of Calhoun Community Action Agency, Albion Economic Development Corp., Albion Tax Increment Financing Authority, Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Calhoun Co. Economic Development Corp. He also served with the Workforce Development Board of Calhoun/Branch/Barry Counties, Battle Creek Area Transportation Study Commission, South Central Michigan Planning Council, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Calhoun Co. Growth Alliance and Economic Development Forum.

Bob loved golfing and was a longtime member of Riverside Golf Club and at Alwyn Downs Golf Club. He also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and joking around with his family, especially his sister.

Bob is survived by his loving children, Roberta Lynn Barnes of Battle Creek, Richard (Rusty Ann) Herwarth of Battle Creek, Cynthia (Ted) Kincaid-Collier of Battle Creek, Robert (Hope) Louis Herwarth, II of Reading, Michigan and Brian “Skip” Douglas of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; his 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Frida Miles of Battle Creek and his brother, Walt (Penny) Herwarth of Battle Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James C. Herwarth; his grandsons, Jamie R. Herwarth and Nicklas W. Barnes; his sister, Alice Sampson; his brothers, Carl Herwarth, Richard Herwarth and Victor Herwarth; his daughter-in-law, Deborah Herwarth; his son-in-law, Daniel Barnes and his son-in-law, Mark Kincaid.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Newbre Cemetery, Emmett Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave. SW Battle Creek, Michigan 49015. Please visit www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guest book or to leave the family condolences.