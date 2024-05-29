Obituary: Donna Hazel (Schanz) Robart

On the evening of May 21, 2024, Donna Hazel (Schanz) Robart of Plainwell went to be with Jesus in Heaven, at the age of 94. Donna was born July 30, 1929, to William and Ada Schanz of Allegan. Donna and John (Bud) Robart were married on June 26, 1948 and built the home in which they lived for 73 years. Donna enjoyed gardening and canning, sewing clothing and stuffed animals, crocheting, and reading. She and Bud were active at Horseshoe Community Bible Church, Grand Junction. Donna loved staying in their lake cottage and spending time with family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Bud; daughter, Ruth (Steve) Beem, son, Jerry (Rose), daughter, Marilyn (Tom) Stout, son, Ken (Angela); 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Gorden Funeral Residence, 528 Trowbridge St., Allegan. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. A committal service will follow at Lindsley Cemetery, Cheshire Center.

