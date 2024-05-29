Obituary: Roger J. Rininger

Roger J. Rininger was unconventional, a masterful storyteller, and an intrepid traveler. He was a connoisseur of the unique and different. Throughout his life, he wove tales of adventure and wonder, captivating all who had the privilege of listening. Whether recounting his own escapades or sharing tales from far-off places, he had a rare ability to ignite curiosity and fire the imagination of those around him. With his passing on April 30th,, he leaves a legacy of courage and boundless love.

Roger was the fourth child of Carl J. and Anna Lucile (Crankshaw) Rininger. He was born May 5, 1940 in Lawrence, Michigan. After graduating from Allegan High School, Roger enlisted in the US Air Force. He served with honor in both the Air Force and US Navy, retiring in 1985 after 20+ years. After his military service, Roger worked for the US Postal Service. He was an avid tinkerer. There was nothing he couldn’t fix, usually with liberal use of binder twine and duct tape! Amidst his travels, Roger found solace in the company of loved ones, cherishing moments spent with family and friends. His warm presence and infectious laughter brought joy to all who knew him – leaving an indelible mark on our hearts.

Roger is survived by his children: Laurie (Rininger) Tange, Lynnae (Rininger) White, and Roger H. Rininger; his siblings: Jack E. (Becky) Rininger, Jerry C. Rininger, and Linda (Rininger) Goeppinger; sisters-in-law: Joan J. (Vaughn) Rininger, Joan L. (Neven) Rininger; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Rea Hitchcock; brothers Vaughn Rininger, Neven Rininger, and Morris Rininger.

A service for Roger will be held at Millgrove Cemetery on June 7, 2024 at 11 am. Donations in his name may be directed to: Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, Michigan 49010.

Though Roger may have embarked on his final adventure, his stories will live on, weaving themselves into the fabric of our memories and reminding us of the laughter and wonder he brought into our lives.

