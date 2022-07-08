Donna Rae Robinson Geyer a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on July 3, 2022 with her family by her side.

Donna was born in Evart, Michigan on May 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Pope) Robinson. She was preceded in death by three infant sisters. She married her one and only Carl Geyer in 1956. He was her partner in life for over 66 years.

Born and raised in a small town, Donna grew up with small town values of the times, where the neighbors looked out for each other and the kids on the block all went home when the street lights came on.

Donna was employed at Evart Products in Evart, MI until moving to the Upper Peninsula. She enjoyed learning the UP traditions and the beauty of a walk on the beach or walking a path in the woods with her German Sheppard, Sailor. Donna had a love of nature and enjoyed wildlife in its natural settings.

Donna and Carl moved to Marion in 1975 and a passion for community service became a way of life for her. Donna felt volunteerism could enrich a community by people working together. Until her health condition made it impossible, Donna was an active member of the Marion Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society, serving over 25 years as Secretary/Treasurer. Until recently, Donna was also a member of the Marion Area Historical Society and helping preserve Marion’s history. The Marion Area Historical Society was very dear to Donna and something that she enjoyed so much. In fact, Donna became a member of the Association of State and Local history to learn more on the preservation and care of museum items. In addition, Donna received certification in the care of museum archives.

Donna was also a member of the 20th Century Club and the VFW Auxiliary 6105. In her earlier years, Donna served as an officer for St. Paul Lutheran Women’s group and participated in their activities.

Donna was such a perfect example of a servant leader; she was always willing to help bring a project to a successful completion and worked behind the scenes in many Marion projects. If asked to do a job, it would be completed. Several projects came into being during these years and still are reminders of what volunteerism can accomplish.

Donna cared about animals of all kinds and hated the cruelty shown to many. Her pets came from shelters and all lived long lives with love and good care. Robbie her current rescue from Reed City will miss Donna dearly; although tiny, he is mighty and served as Donna’s loyal companion and protector.

Donna enjoyed the many adventures of traveling with Carl that included special bus tours and visiting historic sites across the county. She treasured collecting Harley Davidson shirts for her son, Rick from the various cities that she and Carl visited. Donna enjoyed spending the day antiquing with her daughter, Victoria. Donna was full of glee in the fun adventures with her granddaughters, Adriane, Shantel and Shalan at home or on road trips. Donna cherished the family gatherings with her children and grandchildren and the special memories, from the typical popcorn balls at Christmas to Easter eggs at Easter.

Donna was a lover of books, she was a good listener and always there for someone who just wanted to talk. Donna’s friends and family will miss the phone conversations that seemed like minutes but were actually hours that were filled with laughter and so much joy.

Donna loved her family, friends and community wholeheartedly. Donna’s joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through her terminal illness.

Donna attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart and the United Methodist Church in Marion. She was blessed with a good life and her faith sustained her in difficult times.

She is survived by her loving husband Carl Geyer of Marion, MI; Daughter, Victoria Kovar of Grand Blanc, MI; Son, C. Richard “Rick” Geyer (Ann Valentine) of Marion, MI and granddaughters, Adriane Sonja (Mitchell) Oifoh of Senoia, GA; Shantel Rae (Benjamin) Blevins Linden, MI; Shalan Rose (Eric) Cornell; Newberry, MI and Great Grandchildren, Zalek David Oifoh, Greyson Jonathon Oifoh, Eliana Rae Blevins, Isla Rose Blevins and Callie Jo Cornell; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Donna with her family during visitation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 11am-1pm at Fosnaught-Holship, 406 East Main Street, Marion, MI. Funeral will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Michigan.