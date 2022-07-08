Sandra Jean Fritz, age 81 of Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. On July 29, 1940, Sandra was born the daughter of Lewis and Myrtle (Green) Cooley in Waterloo, NY. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Fritz on January 16, 1965, in New York and together they shared thirty-five years of marriage until the time of Robert’s passing in 2000. Ten years after their marriage, Sandra and Robert moved to the Central Michigan area in 1975 where they lived the rest of their lives. During Sandra’s working years, she spent some time waitressing and helping Robert farm, but her true calling was tending to her family and home. She was an avid reader and she loved jotting notes of every matter in her tablet pads. She also greatly enjoyed baking—especially when she got to watch her family wrestle over loaves of her famous banana bread. However, those that knew Sandra best, knew that her greatest passion of all, was that for spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her children Jack (Leighann) Cooley, Virginia (Tom) Moore, Jerry “Raymond” (Sheryl) Fritz, Grant (Bonnie) Fritz, and Michael (Beth) Fritz. Other survivors include her 43 grandchildren, her 80 great-grandchildren, her 3 great-great-grandchildren, her brothers Tom, Albert, Walt, and Cliff Cooley, and her sister Dee Cooley. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Fritz, her parents Lewis and Myrtle Cooley, her daughter and son-in-law Yvonne and Joseph Doucet III, and her siblings June Bennett and Ed Cooley.

A funeral service in honor of Sandra will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Charlie Green officiating. Friends may visit with the Fritz family on Saturday from 11:00 A.M to the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow funeral services in the Wise Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Sandra may be directed to the American Cancer Society. For those unable to attend services, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com