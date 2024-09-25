Obituary: Dorothea (Dort) Blanche Spahn (Healy)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothea (Dort) Blanche Spahn (Healy) of Gobles Michigan. She was born on April 30, 1928, in Gobles Michigan. She was the daughter of Vernon and Blanche Healy of Gobles. She passed away on Thursday September 19, 2024, at Borgess Hospital. She was 96 years old. Dort is survived by her sister, Margaret Myers (Healy) of Plainwell, her brother, Earl Healy of Gobles, her sister-in-law Dot Healy and several nieces and nephews, which she was a second mom to them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Spahn. Russell was the love of her life. They were married on November 11, 1989. They were married for 18 years until his passing in 2007. She often talked about him and the many memories she made with him.

Dort retired from Keeler Brass in Grand Rapids, where she worked as a laborer for many years.

Dort enjoyed doing crafts, knitting scarves and many things for her family and friends. She loved going out on the lake paddle boating with her great nieces and nephews and they all have fond memories of this. She was a very giving and loving person. She enjoyed helping others and making them smile with happiness. She was an avid member in the church. She was involved with helping the missionary, where she volunteered to help a family in their time of need. Dort loved the lord and followed his direction. Dort was a beautiful soul and had a smile that lit up the room. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

She will be deeply missed and always in her our hearts. Dance in the heavens with your love again Aunt Dort.

A visitation and service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, starting at 11am with the service to begin at 12pm at Gorden Funeral Residence 528 Trowbridge St. Allegan, MI. 49010. Following the service, we will proceed to the graveside at Robinson cemetery in Gobles, MI.

Like this: Like Loading...