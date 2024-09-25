Obituary: Mary Woodhams

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Woodhams, age 86, of Almena Twp, died at her home on Friday, September 20, 2024. She was born on August 15, 1938 to Joe and Alicia Banner and is survived by her husband: Bill. Children: Julie (Tom) Richardson, Becky (Tim) Salach, Pam (Hugh) Sanchez, Bill (Cherie) Woodhams, Penny Woodhams, Greg (deceased) and Daughter- in-law Jill Woodhams; Grandchildren: Paul, Allison, Sara, Ben (Jenna), Annie, Katherine, Billy (Kara), Mark, Charlie, Ginger, Jeffrey, Maryella; step-grandchildren: Jenny and Andrew; Step-great-grandchildren: Declan, Rowan; siblings: Jane (Tom) Sabel, Jim Banner, Sister-in-law Ila Banner, Anne Klimek, Ginny (Jim) Handy , Collette Banner, Chris ( Mary) Banner, Betsy (Pete) Palasinski, and Margaret Banner and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Greg in 2022, and siblings: brother Joe Banner and his wife Harriett, Sister-in-law Pat Banner, brother Tom Banner; and brother-in-law Jeff Klimek. Life Story Visitation and service was held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900. Celebrate Mary’s life online by sharing your favorite stories and photos on her dedicated webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com.

