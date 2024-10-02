Obituary: Duane Newmeyer

Duane Newmeyer of Saugatuck, born Aug. 13, 1932, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 29, 2024.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Cora Newmeyer and his life partner of 53 years Erwin Musloff. Surviving family are close cousin Carolyn (JR) Medendorp.

Duane was born in Willard, Ohio and at a very young age the family relocated to Kalamazoo. He graduated from Kalamazoo Christian High School and held several jobs before starting his own business as an exterior and interior house painter. Duane continued his craft into his eighties when he decided to fully retire.

Duane and his mother purchased their Saugatuck home in 1965 where they spent time between Saugatuck and Kalamazoo. He later moved to Chicago to be with his partner.

Approximately 35 years ago, Duane and Erwin decided to move full-time to Saugatuck. Duane continued his painting business and became quite connected with the community.

He and Erwin spent winters in Marco Island, Fla., where they would drive their beloved 1987 Cadillac south so the three of them could escape the harsh winters. While in Florida, Duane continued his strong work ethic and painted condominiums in the complex and even a hotel he stayed in while in Florida.

Duane’s love for his painting was strong, but not as strong as his passion for living. His life was rich with his family and many friends from around the country. He supported many long-term friendships dating back 30 to 60 years.

At Duane’s request there will be a small graveside service followed by a celebration of his life on a date to be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, Duane requests that his legacy carry on by everyone performing acts of kindness unto others on a regular basis.