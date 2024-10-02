Saugatuck soccer performs well

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The unbeaten streak reached four games for the Saugatuck boys soccer team thanks to a 7-0 road win over Bridgman on Monday, Sept. 30.

That marked the second straight game in which the Trailblazers scored seven goals, as they bested Pentwater 7-1 on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Dante Holley was the offensive star of that game.

After being held scoreless in a 3-3 tie against Black River the previous day, Holley stormed back with not one, not two, not three, not four, but five goals against Pentwater.

“That was an absolute haul of goals,” Saugatuck coach Neal Phillips said of Holley’s performance.

Henry Gannon and Macky LaRue accounted for the other two Saugatuck goals.

In the Black River game, the Trailblazers led 3-1 before the River Rats regrouped to knot the score in the game’s final 20 minutes. The tying goal was scored on a penalty kick.

Gannon scored the first two goals for Saugatuck, with Misael Gamboa scoring the third goal.

“It was a back-and-forth match that went down to the final whistle,” Phillips said. “Henry really imposed his will against a tough Black River back four to earn his goals.”

