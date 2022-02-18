Clare County Review & Marion Press

Obituary: Eldon “Huck” Berryhill

Eldon “Huck” Berryhill, 86 of Marion, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from complications due to COVID-19. Eldon was born on November 4. 1935 in Genesee County, Michigan. He grew up in the Evart and Marion areas. He met Ann Marie Booms and they were married on June 5, 1965. He worked at the Cadillac Malleable Iron Company for 18 years. Eldon then started the second half of his career at Four Winns Boat Factory, where he then retired in 2000. He was a loving father and husband and had a special place in his heart for his children, especially his two special needs daughters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who had a small farm where he raised a few farm animals in his younger years. Eldon was a member of the Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Marion.
Eldon is survived by: his daughters, Jean and Cathy of Marion; son, Joe (Ron) of Marion; several brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by: parents, William and Mary Berryhill; his loving wife of 52 years, Ann Marie (Booms) Berryhill; his son, William “Billy” Berryhill, one brother, Duane Berryhill and two sisters; Charlotte VanBuskirk and Joan (Charlie) Bell.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 25th from 5-7pm and Saturday Feb. 26th from 10-11am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 603 N. Main St., Marion. Funeral Mass will be at 11am on Saturday with Fr Rock Badgerow as celebrant. Memorial donations can be made to St. Agnes or Hospice of Michigan. Share a memory online at coreyfuneralhome.com

