Phyllis Ann Whitehead – Age 84 of Clare, MI passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Woodland Hospice House of Mt. Pleasant. Phyllis was born to parents Ivan and Violet (Middleton) Conely on November 24, 1937, in Marine City, MI. After high school she worked in Perry’s Schuch Hotel of Saginaw. She married the love of her life, Val “Sam” Whitehead, at the Saginaw Courthouse on November 11, 1974. Sam chuckled as he recalled a security guard at the courthouse remarking “another life sentence” as they left. Phyllis was a very lively woman. She took a job at The Whitehouse Restaurant of Clare when they moved to the area, and eventually she became a school bus driver for Clare Public Schools, where she remained for 20 years until her retirement. She was always a jokester with a great sense of humor. She had a soft spot for animals and was a caretaker to all, always putting others before herself. She loved country music and motorcycles, lawnmower races, singing with the kids, knitting and crotchet. Everyone at K’s Diner in Farwell knew her as “Bad Granny”.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years, Sam Whitehead, children Shelly (Tom) Riedlinger, Sharon (Gus) Glass, Cynthia (Rick) Barber, Donald (Maggie) Whitehead, Richard Whitehead, Karen (Austin) Hubble, daughter in law, Myrna Sterling, 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Sterling, her parents, and six sisters, Ruth, Joyce, Norma, Judy, Alice and Sandy.

A memorial service will be held at Campbell Stocking Funeral Home on Friday, February 18, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the time of service. The service will begin at 11:30 AM. Phyllis’ niece, Wendy Heinig will officiate. Memorial considerations are being accepted for the Clare County Animal Shelter in Phyllis’ name. Donation envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with Phyllis’ family online at www.CampbellStocking.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Stocking Funeral Home, Farwell, MI.

