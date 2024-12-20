Obituary: Elizabeth (Libby) Hull

Elizabeth (Libby) Hull, 101, died Monday, Dec. 16, at Heritage Assisted Living in Battle Creek. She was born Nov. 18, 1923, in a farmhouse outside Marshall, Michigan to Clarence (Mac) and Blanche McFadden.

Soon after, the couple divorced so she and her mother went to live with her grandparents, Ella and Mark Snyder, until she was three. She and her mother moved to Albion, on North Superior Street initially, eventually settling over on Irwin Avenue. Blanche became caretaker for two children, Jessie and Smith Russell, whose mother had died. The two girls, especially, spent hours playing jacks and riding bicycles together. The girls would sometimes gang on up on Smith, locking him out of the bedroom then escaping through the window. Chores were always required and one that Lib particularly hated was wiping the silverware. She fondly recalled hearing the train connecting Homer and Albion from her bedroom window at 830 Irwin Ave. Clarence moved to Albany and she took the train to visit him; on one of these trips they attended the 1938 World’s Fair in New York where she saw a super highway for the first time.

As a teen, after ball games she would frequent the Sugar Bowl, a popular hangout with friends where the neon Soda sign hung out front. Lib also enjoyed going to the recreational dances that were held at the high school and in a building on East Erie Street. She attended a “President’s Ball” on the top floor of the Masonic Temple as a first date with a boy named Norman and they soon became an item.

During their courting, Norman enlisted with the Marine Corps during World War II while Lib took a job with Service Caster as a turret lathe operator–yes, she was “Libby the Lathe Operator.” When Norman returned from the war it only took five days for them to marry. Norman went to work at Union Steel while Lib moved on to work at Corning Glass Works. She initially worked in the plant for a short time, eventually transferring to the cafeteria making pies under supervision of her dear friend, Edna Holland. Lib took a trip with Edna to New York to visit relatives and attended yet another World’s Fair in 1964.

Lib and Norman remained in Albion where they built a house at 824 Irwin Avenue (only two houses down from her mother) where she and Norman raised their two beloved sons, Russell ‘Rusty’ and Mitchell ‘Mitch’. She later moved into a house on Adams Street that her son Rusty had purchased and renovated just for her. She remained there for the next 13 years.

Lib enjoyed traveling with Norm and visited many destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone, and San Francisco. After Norm retired, they spent winters in Punta Gorda, Florida. Lib also loved to host parties, square dance, be the family photographer (after her father), bike riding, sewing, weaving and knitting. She even spun her own yarn! One of her best memories was meeting President Obama and touring the Oval Office where President Obama kissed her on the forehead!

Lib loved her four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She once said her greatest accomplishment was living to 99 years old with a goal to live to 100. She believed that the world had changed the most in the field of technology, which she enjoyed by reading on her iPad and streaming church services. In the tough parts of her life, Lib relied on the Lord to get her through, and He became a meaningful part of her life. One of the most important lessons learned in Lib’s life was asking the Lord into her life, as it “helps you get through a lot of problems.” A piece of life advice she would give to younger generations is to “be thankful for what you have instead of wanting more.”

Lib was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Norman of 58 years. She is survived by her two sons: Rusty (Shirley) and Mitch (Marie) Hull; four grandchildren: Michon Bommarito (Nick), Titus Hull, Carolyn Champ (Joshua), David Hull; three great-grandchildren: Andrea (Kyle) Pollack, Brittny (Justin) Wandel, and Emily Bommarito; and five great-great-grandchildren: Adrian, Raiden, Esmae, Auri, and Rowan.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Dec 21 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Albion, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., and a lunch following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in her honor to First Baptist Church, the Albion Senior Center, or any charity of choice. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com