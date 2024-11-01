Obituary: Frances Deea Greider

Frances Deea Greider, age 81 of Three Rivers, passed away on October 21, 2024 at Kairos Dwelling in Kalamazoo. She was born on January 6, 1943 in Goshen, IN the daughter of Auttio and Charlotte (Slabaugh) Mitchell. She attended Mendon High School and would late receive her diploma from Three Rivers High School. In March of 1977 she would marry Brian Greider in between work shifts, because Fran never slowed down. For over thirty years, she would supervise many Walters-Dimmick Petroleum (Shell Station) locations at once. Fran would later work at Research Molding on the outskirts of Mendon for twenty years. In her limited free time, she would enjoy the penny slots at the local casinos, play a round of golf, and read her romantic novels. Fran enjoyed her numerous birdhouses that surrounded her home and listening to the soothing voice of George Jones. She would often be seen at sporting events cheering on her grandchildren and loving her family.

Fran is survived by her husband of 47 years, Brian Greider; two children; Laurie (Tom) Crouch of Mendon, and Rick (Cheryl) Howe of Three Rivers; four grandchildren; Chelsea (Josh) Minger, Zac (Erin) Crouch, Jake Howe, and Spencer (Tiffany) Howe; four great-grandchildren; Nolan and Brennan Crouch, and Austin and Sawyer Minger. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Karen Rowe.

In keeping with Fran’s wishes, cremation is being conducted. A private family ceremony will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

