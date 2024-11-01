Clare wins Jack Pine Conference volleyball title

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Clare triumphed over St. Louis on Wednesday night, clinching the Jack Pine Conference volleyball title for the first time since 2002.

The scores were 25-23, 25-13, and 25-18.

Amelia Ryzyk had a big night with 25 assists, four aces, four digs, four kills, and a block, while Tessa Kelly contributed seven kills, three aces, and two digs. Addie McMillan led the defense with 13 digs, and Aria Smylie added five kills.

“Our season kicked off with a focus on #More and #ChasingJoy,” Clare coach Shannon Taylor said. “The team has shown resilience, engaged in tough discussions, and built strong bonds. The senior leadership has been exceptional, and every player has played a vital role in our success.

“We are grateful for our amazing community, supportive parents, dedicated staff, and loyal fans who have cheered us on. We eagerly anticipate what the postseason has in store for us.”

Clare is in the Division 2 district at Big Rapids and on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., will play Chippewa Hills. The winner advances to the title game on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. against either Reed City, Big Rapids or Ludington.