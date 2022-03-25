Franklin James (Jim) Schaaf, 82, of Jupiter FL, passed away on March 21, 2022 due to complications from Covid. Jim was born on February 17, 1940 to Franklin Louis Schaaf and Phylis Iva (Godwin) Schaaf in Clare, MI. Jim graduated from Clare High School in Clare, MI. Immediately after graduation, Jim moved to Jupiter, FL where he went to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft where he spent his 40 year career starting as a machinist and working his way up to Project Planner. He then continued his career with United Technologies working for Turbo Power & Marine traveling to China many times.

Jim’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Anyone who knew Jim knew that he was a loving father and husband.

Jim loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter. Jim also loved traveling and almost never went anywhere without his ‘girls’, his dachshunds Peanut and Bitsy. Jim was a member of the Loxahatchee River Historical Society, Moose Lodge & Mason Lodge. After retirement Jim became very passionate about woodworking and could most often be found in his workshop he built with the help of friends, neighbors and family. Jim’s favorite restaurants were Jim’s Place and The Ale House, both in Jupiter FL. He could be seen driving to the Jupiter Inlet to take in the sites just about every day.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Dixie Lee Schaaf (Gregus), and his son Troy ‘Mike’ Schaaf. He is survived by his brother Carl Schaaf (Judy) of Perry MI, his children Stacy Lemos (Andy) of Big Bear Lake, CA, Jeff Schaaf (Marilyn) of Lake Worth, FL, Lynn McKenzie (Steve) of Sanford, MI, Robert F Schaaf of Marvin, NC, Jimmie Durand (Roxanne) of Loxahatchee, FL, Gary Schaaf of Mayville, NY and Scott Durand (Donna) of Okeechobee, FL. Jim also leaves grandchildren Crystal Morrison (Patrick) of Dayton, OH, Natasha Allen (James) of Coleman, MI, Sarah Curtis of Mt Pleasant, MI, Megon Smith (Justin) of Freeland, MI, Samantha Arevalos (Devon) of Ballston Spa, NY, Jason Schaaf (Jamie) of Winston-Salem, NC, Janae Schaaf of Greensboro, NC, Amanda Schaaf of Jacksonville, FL, Emily Weber of CA, Gregory Schaaf (Estela) of West Palm Beach, FL, Troy Schaaf of Charlotte, NC, Nichole DJong of Mayville, NY, April Stevens Kremkau of Vero Beach, FL, Kasey Durand of Okeechobee, FL, Dalton Durand of Okeechobee FL, Heather Durand of Loxahatchee, FL and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves many good friends and great neighbors to remember him. Orville ‘Sonny’ Curtis was a close friend to Jim especially during hunting season in MI.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to The Loxahatchee Historical Society, The American Cancer Society or Hospice of Palm Beach County.

There will be a funeral service at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 250 Center Street in Jupiter, FL to be held Friday March 25, 2022 at 3PM. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.

