Marion, Michigan – David Paul Grose (Age 79) was born February 21st, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 with his loved ones by his side.

Survived by David are his daughters Suzanne (Urs) Schaffluetzel, Carolyn Martinson, Beverly Grose, Heidi (Charles) Wilson, Natalie (Jeff) Dennings, and siblings, Dawn Whelpley and Donna (Carl) Smith, Lela Williams, Raymond Nichols, Laura Birdsall, Betty Young, Barb Bellinger, Cindy Bull, Frank (Laura) Turk, Tom (Frances) Grose, Joe (Virginia) Grose, Jerry Grose, Paul (Stella) Grose, and Rodger (Renee) Grose, sister-in-law, Carolyn (Paul) Sherman, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.

David was preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn (Westlake) Grose, parents Della Mae Williams and Harold Grose, brothers Jeff William, Mick Williams, Larry Williams, Ralph Nichols, and his childhood best friend Tony Barnes.

David was raised in Lake Orion, Michigan and later moved to Ortonville, Michigan where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Westlake. The couple were married at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church on October 7th, 1961, spending nearly 60 years of marriage together.

David was known for his kind and compassionate disposition, and always helping out others less fortunate. David worked at General Motors for 31 years in Pontiac, Michigan, then later, Lake Orion, Michigan retiring September 1st, 1991. After retirement, David and Marilyn moved to Marion, Michigan where they resided together for over 20 years. David made great friends in Marion over the years. He looked forward and enjoyed his mornings having coffee and sharing stories with his coffee buddies.

For over 40 years David had such a passion for music playing along with teaching the organ, writing lyrics and poetry. He loved his flowers and watching them bloom everywhere on his surrounding property. He was a very avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He loved camping, family gatherings, and taking long country drives with his beloved wife Marillyn. He loved everything about what nature has to offer.

David will be loved, remembered, and missed by the ones he has left behind.

Viewing and last respects will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home, located at 406 E. Main Street, Marion, MI 49665. Per his wishes, David will be cremated and a shared memorial interment ceremony along with his wife, Marilyn, will be held at a later date in Ortonville, MI.

