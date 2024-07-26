Obituary: Fred Albert Burnett III

Fred Albert Burnett III, 78, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, July 15, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 19, 1945 in Detroit, the son of Fred and Shirley (Saccoman) Burnett Jr. He graduated from Southgate High School and went on to earn his Bachelors degree and later Masters degree from Western Michigan University.

After student teaching in Three Rivers and a semester teaching in Dowagiac, Fred began a 36-year career as an educator at Three Rivers High School, teaching various history classes, government, and driver’s education. He also coached football, track, and cross country. He started the girls’ cross country program, coached the boys’ cross country team for 14 years and was head coach for the boys’ track team for 25 years. He was instrumental in developing the County Cross Country Meet, the County All-Star Track Meet and the Wildcat Track and Field Invitational.

He married Michele “Shelly” Weiandt in 1989. They spent much of their time outside of teaching watching their 5 children play sports but were also avid fans of Michigan State football. They enjoyed jogging, biking, dinner & movie dates, and spring break trips to Florida.

Besides Michigan State, Fred was also a die-hard Lions fan, every season proclaiming this would be their year! He had many life-long friends, who would get together every year to attend the Indianapolis 500 race. His friend Don McKenna continued to visit Fred right up to the end.

Fred loved spending time with his family, as well as golfing, reading, watching sporting events, and traveling. One of his favorite trips was a spring break vacation at Tween Waters Resort on Captiva Island with 3 other couples and everyone’s kids. For the last 20 years the Burnetts have wintered in Florida where Fred could continue working on his golf game, but come spring he couldn’t wait to get back to Michigan to watch his grandchildren participate in their sports & activities and join his regular golf buddies.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Shelly Burnett; children Amy (Steve) Butler, Fred (Courtney) Burnett IV, Benjamin (Eli Morales) Burnett, Meghan (Charlie) Williams, and Kathryn (Matt) Garber; grandchildren Abigail, Alesandra, and Savanna Butler, Liam and Audrey Burnett, Isabell Burnett, Sydney and Alivia Williams, Charlee, Josie, and Judah Garber. All of his children and grandchildren knew Fred to be kind, loving, selfless, fair, diplomatic, have a positive outlook and give the best advice. Fred’s mother Marilyn Burnett; siblings Lou (Sue) Burnett, Michelle (Gary) Freeman, Beth Oliveri, Tim (Beth) Burnett, Phil (Linda) Burnett, Bart (Jane) Burnett, Dean Burnett, and Lisa Burnett all remain to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Brenda Hy.

Visitation at Hohner Funeral Home begins at 1 p.m. August 3 followed by a service at 2 p.m.

Donations in Fred’s memory may be directed to the Three Rivers Sports Boosters. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

