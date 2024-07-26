Obituary: Robert “Bob” Potter

Robert “Bob” Potter, age 78 of Marcellus, passed away on July 18, 2024 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. He was born on October 8, 1945 in Three Rivers, MI the son of Frederick and Lettie (Hyde) Potter. Bob attended Three Rivers High School; after graduating, Bob served in the United States Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam. On August 15, 1986 he would marry Beverlee Newton in White Pigeon, MI. He was a hard-working man, operating heavy machinery for over 40 years in construction. In his free time, Bob would often be seen fishing at Corey Lake. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and his pug, Sassy. In a nutshell, he loved the outdoors and animals, and was known to adopt wild racoons once in a while, even naming one Bandit. Bob tended to his garden, growing all sorts and varieties of tomatoes. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter, hunting deer, duck, and pheasant.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Beverlee; a son Christopher (Shelby) Newton; grandchildren; Cameron, Aleeah, Kasey, Seth, Stephanie; great-grandchildren; Raegan, Leian, Luican, and Freya. He was preceded in death by his parents; Frederick and Lettie Potter; a son LeRoy Newton; and a brother; John Potter.

A funeral service will be held for Bob at the Eickhoff Funeral Home (311 W Main Street, Mendon, MI 49072) on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 10am with Chaplain Carl Austin officiating. Immediately following the service, burial will take place in Howardsville Cemetery, where Bob will receive military honors. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

