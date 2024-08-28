Obituary: Frederick “Fred” Neils

Frederick “Fred” Neils passed away on Friday, August 17, 2024 at the age of 91. He was born in Detroit, MI on February 18, 1933 to Max and Marie Neils. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Frederick; brother, Max, Jr.; sister-in-law, Irmie; sister, Margaret; brother-in-law, Jim; and one nephew.

Fred graduated from Melvindale High School in June 1950 and entered Michigan State College that fall. He graduated from MSC in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. During that time, he met and courted Sally Gardner, who was also a student at MSC. He spent two years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in September 1956 as a 1st Lt in the Corps of Engineers.

Fred and Sally were married on April 16, 1955 in East Tawas, MI. They lived in California and Detroit while he completed his service tour. He then accepted a position as an Assistant Engineer with the Allegan County Road Commission. When the position of Engineer Manager became available in 1963, he applied for the job and was hired in September of that year. Fred held that position until his retirement from the road commission in 1992.

Over the years, Fred has been President of the Allegan Rotary Club, President of the Congregation of St. John Lutheran Church in Allegan, Chairman of the Allegan County Department of Public Works, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Grand Ravine Senior Housing.

Surviving Fred are his wife, Sally; sons, Eric (Pauline) Neils and Thomas (Stephanie Schaertel) Neils; daughter-in-law, Peggy Neils; grandchildren, Colin (Jackie), Andrew (Sherry), Ruth (Nicholas) and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Vivian and Xander; and many nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Allegan County Medical Care Community for the compassionate care they provided to Fred over more than two and a half years. Your kindness is truly appreciated.

A memorial service will take place at St. John Lutheran Church, 1764 34th Street, Allegan, MI on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 1764 34th Street, Allegan, MI 49010; Allegan County Medical Care Community, 3265 122nd Avenue, Allegan, MI 49010; or Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010.