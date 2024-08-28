Obituary: Sheri Davis, 54

Sheri Renkema Davis, 54, of Fennville went to be with Jesus on Aug. 13, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by those she loved.

Sheri was born on April 30, 1970, to William and Patricia Renkema in Douglas. Sheri, alongside her five siblings, grew up on Hutchins Lake where her parents still reside.

Upon graduating from Fennville High School, she completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Hope college, where her passion for teaching flourished.

Sheri loved being a mom more than anything and set her career aside to stay at home and raise her two beautiful daughters. Her passion and love for rescuing animals was unmatched.

She was a faithful member of her church for many years and loved helping participate in and organize the children’s programs. Her laugh was contagious and she truly lit up any room into which she walked.

Sheri had a way of making everyone feel seen and important. She was marked with a pure love for every person she encountered; a love that can only be reflected by the heart of Jesus.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, William and Patricia Renkema; children, Taylor L. Davis and Danielle A. (Bennett) Newman; their father, Scott Davis; and siblings, Scott (Mellissa) Renkema, Mark (Julie) Renkema, Jennifer (Scott) Folkert, Lori-Ann Paarlberg and Cindy Haadsma.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Corner Bible Church to celebrate Sheri’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s research hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) and the Allegan County Animal Shelter (2293 33rd St. Allegan, MI 49408).