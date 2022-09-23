Obituary: Gale ”Diane” Gyulveszi

Gale ”Diane” Gyulveszi, age 76, of Lake, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Diane was born the daughter of Charles and June (Knickrehm) Smith on December 12, 1946, in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage to Thomas Gyulveszi on June 22, 1968, in Trenton, MI.

Tom and Diane moved from Taylor, MI to Lake in 1986 when they embarked on a new and exciting adventure: purchasing Lake Roller Rink. It was soon apparent that Diane had found her calling in running the rink and poured her heart and soul into the business. She found great joy and passion serving kids and families who came to skate, building lasting friendships and memories along the way. She loved her work and touched many lives in the community with her kindness, compassion, and good-natured spirit. In addition to running the rink, Diane was employed as a teller with Isabella Bank and Trust, Lake Branch, and retired in 2011.

Diane is survived by her children, Keith (Jen Jen) Gyulveszi of Clare and Stacy (Erick) Gyulveszi of Lansing; her mother, Janice “June” Smith of Clare; her grandchildren Sabrina, Brendan, John Thomas, Sascha, Luke, Taylin, Anthem, ZsaZsa, and Jahfia; and many friends and loved ones. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, son Clayton Thomas and her father Charles Smith.

Cremation has taken place and was handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Gale ”Diane” Gyulveszi, age 76, of Lake, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Diane was born the daughter of Charles and June (Knickrehm) Smith on December 12, 1946, in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage to Thomas Gyulveszi on June 22, 1968, in Trenton, MI.