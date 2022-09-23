Obituary: Kevin Hartzell

Kevin Hartzell age 65 of Clare passed away September 5, 2022 in Clare, MI surrounded by his family. Kevin was born in Detroit, MI February 16,1957 the son of Dale and Caroline Hartzell.

Kevin was a over the road truck driver for more than 40 years. During that time he made many friends across the country.

Kevin is survived by his wife Pam, mother Caroline, brother Karl, stepson Nick Clark, grandson Nicklaus, Aunt Madeline and Jayme, Gene and Arley.

At Kevin’s request no services have been planned.