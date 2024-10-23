Obituary: Gary Diepenhorst

Gary Diepenhorst, 84

Captain Gary Lee Diepenhorst, beloved father and friend, peacefully passed away at his home at the age of 84 on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Gary was born and raised in Saugatuckand graduated from Saugatuck High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1963 as a submariner and diver, volunteering for the Underwater Demolition Teams. An adventurous spirit, he also competed in rodeos, excelling in bronc and bull riding as well as calf roping.

As captain on the Great Lakes, Gary helmed tugboats and commercial fishing vessels, proudly upholding his family’s heritage in commercial fishing. An avid sportsman, he cherished fishing, hunting and trap shooting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ester and Charlie; sister Anne; brothers David and John; and his son Scott Wicks. He is survived by sons David, Michael Diepenhorst and Sean O’Brien.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family at a later date.

