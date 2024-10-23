Obituary: Robert Lampen

Robert Lampen, 87

Robert (Bob) James Lampen died peacefully at home on Tuesday Oct. 8 in Fennville at age 87 after a brief battle with esophageal cancer.

Bob is survived by his significant other, Judi Atman of Holland; son Douglas Lampen and wife Linda Inderbitzin; grandchildren, Kirsten and Neil of Saugatuck; sister Dorothy Vandenbelt of Vriesland; brother Donnie and wife Donna Lampen.

He was preceded in death by brother in-law John Vandenbelt, sisters Eileen Hoekje and Freida (Howard) Lugten; brothers Hessel (Verna) Lampen, Lavern (Dort) Lampen, Dale (Joycelyn) Lampen and Merle (Ada) Lampen.

Bob was born on May 16, 1937 in Overisel to Sena Freeman and Henry Lampen. He graduated from Zeeland High School in 1955.

Shortly after high school he proudly joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1956-1962. He served in active duty for four years and the navy reserve for an additional two years.

After leaving the navy Bob began building homes before working for himself as a master craftsman.

He was passionate about woodworking, photography and enjoying the great outdoors. A dedicated member of Saugatuck-Douglas community, he took pride in restoring old homes back to their original condition.

Bob often indulged in walleye fishing with annual trips up to Hubbard Lake. He had a great love for his many hunting dogs over the years and looked forward to daily walks with his 5-year-old black lab, Lexi.

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and close friends at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. (date to be determined) The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Corewell Health and Hospice for their efforts.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. Donations may be made by phoning (800) 227-2345 or mailing to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741