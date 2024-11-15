Obituary: George Henry Hawkins

George Henry Hawkins, age 97, of Albion passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was born June 20, 1927, in Union Springs, Alabama, one of 11 children born to the late Edward Duett and Claudie Lee (Joseph) Hawkins.

George was an inquisitive and analytical child who showed extraordinary intelligence and a strong work ethic at an early age. He left home to attend high school in Montgomery, Alabama, graduating from Alabama State College with his high school diploma and attended college. After serving honorably in WWII and the Korean Conflict, he settled in Albion where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Smith, marrying June of 1952.

Not only was he an amazing father to his two children, he was also a father figure to the many boys of Boy Scout Troop 162 in his Scout Master role. For 26 years, he mentored numerous boys exposing them to life changing experiences with many achieving the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. George believed in the importance of service to his community and was a member of the Albion Housing Commission Board for many years and was also a 33rd degree Mason. He was a man of God and for many years, regularly attended Lewis Chapel AME church.

George enjoyed flying and owned an airplane until his growing children required more of his attention. But selling his plane did not stop him from frequently visiting the Marshall airport with kids in tow, nurturing his son’s love of flight. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed traveling, and he and Liz would often traverse the country exploring new places as well as tagging along with their daughter on her many business trips across the US and Europe. Following Liz’s death, George moved in with his daughter and son-in-law where he happily lived and thrived for four years before succumbing to a short illness.

George is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Elizabeth; brothers, Jessie, Harold, Joseph, Bill, Perry, and Curtis; sisters, Edna and Sarah; and parents, Edward and Claudie.

He is survived by his loving children, Reginald L. Hawkins of Merrillville, Indiana; Janis Hawkins-Clark (Earl Clark) of Ypsilanti, Michigan; adopted daughter, Gunna Kommareddi (Rao) of Charlotte, North Carolina; siblings Irvin Hawkins of Battle Creek, Michigan and Malinda (Hawkins) Dix of Union Springs, Alabama; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, MI 49224. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and George will be laid to rest with military honors at Albion Memorial Gardens, Albion, Michigan.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com