Albion’s new interim city manager introduces himself at Monday’s Council meeting by Sylvia Benavidez

Albion’s newly approved Interim City Manager Douglas K. Terry spoke to the council and public on Monday, Nov. 12, the night he was formally approved night by the city council. Terry is local and not a stranger to running small cities. One of his most recent interim assignments began in February in Charlotte. He had retired from his position as the Litchfield city manager in 2021, but also helped them with his replacement.

During his introduction, Terry said, “My experience in Albion began in 8th grade. I’m 67 almost 68 years old, so I am very familiar with Albion and look forward to seeing how you grow for the better. I think that Albion is a very good community. An excellent community with a lot of resources.” He went on to explain that the city’s biggest asset is its citizens and then shared he has an open-door policy. “I hope our citizens will utilize them.”

Albion’s Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder said, “Thank you and look forward to working with you.” She shared with Albion College students that having a qualified interim city manager was crucial to getting things done for the city during the search. She said, “I am sure we will see him not only downtown but around the community.

In an interview after Monday night’s meeting, Terry shared that his brother had attended Albion College. “I had the opportunity to spend a lot of weekends with him. And of course, as an adult living in Concord, my wife and I, and family have come to Albion. We’re here probably three days a week shopping and various other festivals and things like that. So, I am very familiar with the city,” he said. The biggest change he has noticed while observing the city has been a practical one, “The different public works projects,” he said.

Terry stressed infrastructure improvements are a necessity and have value by saying, “Well, it’s important to the entire community because any time we can upgrade the underground services, it adds reliability and economic vitality for the city.” He shared that he is a retired city manager, and that Albion is his fourth interim city manager position. Sharing what keeps him in the field he said, “I just didn’t want that knowledge base just to be wasted.” He helped Litchfield with their interim search, served in Charlotte and Portland as well.

As interim city manager, Terry does not just see himself as a place holder. He has two clear goals. “One is to provide staff with good leadership and to help them with any needs that they have. The second thing and probably one of the most important things is to assist council in helping them choose a long-term city manager,” said Terry. His term began with the council approval vote, which was unanimous and ends 14 days after a new city manager is found. He will be working with retiring public safety chief and interim city manager Scott Kipp until his last day, Friday, Nov. 15.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the assignment, he said, “I am just excited about being here. I have always, from an outsider’s standpoint, enjoyed Albion and now I get a part of helping Albion grow.”