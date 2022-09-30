Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Denton

Gerald “Jerry” Denton, age 82 of Clare, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alma. Jerry was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was born the son of Earl and Dorothy (Sprague) Denton on September 30, 1939 in Vernon Twp., Isabella County. He was united in marriage to Janet Ullom on June 5, 1959. Jerry loved his family and friends. He enjoyed Hunting, watching Little League games, CMU Football and Gunsmithing. Jerry could fix just about anything, have a conversation on any subject that was brought up and find humor in everyday life. He loved to tease; his family will miss that and so many other things they haven’t thought of yet. Love you always, goodbye for now.

Jerry is survived by his wife Janet; children Lisa (Ron) Rauch of Coleman and Tim (Marybeth) Denton of Clare; siblings Elvis (Connie) Denton and Earl (Jane) Denton both of Clare and Janet (Kent) Paxton of Pigeon; a grandson Chandler (Ciana) Denton of Clare and a great granddaughter Oakley Denton of Clare. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and a brother James Denton.

Visitation and services will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. Services led by Pastor Gene Haymaker will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in the Vernon Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to any Little League Association. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com.