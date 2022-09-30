Obituary: Harry Richard McCaughna

Harry Richard McCaughna of Marion passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 88.

Harry was born January 5, 1934 in Lake Orion, Michigan to J.D. and Wilma J. (Ballenger) McCaughna and they preceded him in death. On August 1, 1952 in Lake Orion he married Beverly Mae Hall and she preceded him in death on January 7, 2015.

He served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a jet mechanic. After service, Harry moved back to Michigan and worked as an engineering tech at General Motors and found excitement as a driver and mechanic for boat and car racing teams. The family enjoyed weekends at the cabin near Marion and moved north to live in 1974. Harry worked as a mechanic and construction worker for many years. Harry also enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle and angora goats. He loved the outdoors, hunting and camping. In retirement, Harry and Bev spent many years wintering in Alabama and Florida. Harry also enjoyed sports and watching games, especially being an armchair fan of University of Michigan teams.

Harry is survived by his children: Terry (Paula) McCaughna of Diamondhead, Mississippi and Chris (Mike) Lee of Marion; grandchildren: Hilaire (Nathan) Hopper, Rory (Jaime) McCaughna, Kevin (Katie) Lee and Dan (Libby) Lee; great grandchildren: Anna and Makenzie Lee, Blake, Hadley and Harper Lee, Lincoln Hopper; a sister-in-law, Jean McCaughna and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay McCaughna.

Cremation has taken place and family services will be held.