Glenn Gordon Keith, 82, of Kalamazoo, died March 8, 2022. Glenn was born June 5, 1939, in Chicago, to Glenn and Grethel (Wilson) Keith.

Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Corts; his brother, Robert Keith; and his beloved granddaughter, Jenna Nichole Keith.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; children, Greg (Laura) Keith and Kristine Koehne; grandchildren, Ellery, Elizabeth, and Emily Keith, Zachary, and Jacob Koehne; siblings: Bill (Maxine) Keith, Jean Morrison, Kathie Keith, Joan Burke, and Donna Keith; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at RedArrow Ministries, 31133 E. Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Burial at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Augusta, MI.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paw Paw Conservation Club or Red Arrow Ministries Church.

