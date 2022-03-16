Rev. Harvey Canady, 71, of Dadeville died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Mid-Town Hospital, Columbus, GA. A private funeral service for the immediate family was held Monday, March 14, 2022 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dadeville at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Rev. Canady is survived by his devoted wife of fifty one years: Dorothy Russell Canady, Dadeville; one son: Christopher Canady, Gadsden; two daughters: LaColya (Wheeler) Jones and Nortasha Pearson both of Dadeville; four sisters: Nelba (Henry) Crayton, Camp Hill, Clarice Davis, Marie (Rev. Mac Authur) Moss and Valeria Jones all of Dadeville; six brothers: Melvin (Uli) Canady, Munich, Germary, Milford (Mrytis) Canady, Jr., Timothy (Jodi) Canady, Frankie Moss, Fredrick Moss all of Dadeville and Edward Russell, Opelika; five granddaughters, six grandsons, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

