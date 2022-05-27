Helen Arlene Richardson, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was 88.

Helen was born on September 17, 1933 to Arly and Vera (VanWegen) Reedy in Sylvan Township, Michigan. Her life long passion was working with flowers. She owned “Flowers by Tender Touch” for many years. Helen sewed for her young children and made most of their wedding dresses as adults. She enjoyed her many family vacations and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In later years, she found pleasure in playing bingo and traveling to casinos.

Helen is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Kenneth L. Richardson; children, Ginny Cox, Cindy Mathewson, Kenda (Mike) Denman, Pamela (Craig) Tracey, Lisa (Patrick) Murphy, Darci Reed; grandchildren, Kaleb (Dana) Cox, Brad Cox (special friend, Amber), Stephenie (Craig) Young, Heather (Tom) Pastotnik, Chris (fiancée, Rachel) Mathewson, Angie Denman (special friend, Bronson), Dylan Denman, Erin Miller, Kristen Tracey, Jared DeWeese, Abby (Bo) Dillard, Joel DeWeese (special friend, Mariah), Sarah (John) Harris, Stacey Murphy, Heather Murphy and Drew Reed; great-grandchildren, Ashlynne, Mason, Blake, Kolby, Elizabeth, Sophia, Stephen, Amelia, Olivia, Zoe, Dexter, Harper, Anna, Audrey, Autumn, Jacob, Peyton, Logan, Lily and Jacob; sister, Carol Booher; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Kurt Richardson; son, Craig Richardson; parents, Arly and Vera Reedy; in-laws, Andrew and Pearl Richardson; sons-in-law, Paul Cox, Stephen Mathewson and Steven DeWeese; siblings, Vivian (Cliff) Doane, Maurice Reedy, Jack (Eileen)Reedy, Geri (Jim) Carmody and Phyllis (Bernie) Hamilton; in-law, Levi Booher; in-laws, Walt (Irene) Richardson, Gerald (Winnie) Richardson, Fred (Gladys) Richardson, Don (Irene) Richardson, Alice (Kas) Krawczynski, Leone (Red) Pritchard, Susie (Seward) Wyman, and Ray (Sharon) Richardson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

