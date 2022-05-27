Richard (Dick) Eugene Archey, also affectionately known as “Arch”, a lifelong resident of Clare, passed away surrounded by his family on May 18, 2022 at MyMichigan Health – Midland. He was 62 years old.

Dick was born on March 30, 1960 in Clare, the son of Edward and Elaine (Carncross) Archey. Dick enjoyed softball, fishing, playing darts, for which he attended many tournaments, bowling, playing guitar, and listening to rock & roll music. He retired from Delfield in Mount Pleasant in March 2022, after having been employed for over 30 years. He was greatly looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Carolynn Jarman, of Knoxville, TN; three sisters: Dawn (Bill) Shilling of Farwell, Amy (Dwayne) Glauner of Hagerman, ID, and Stacy (Dan) Weakland of Harrison; aunt Lori Carncross of Clare; nine nieces & nephews: Rhyon, Amber, Ashley, Jeremy, Marissa, Miranda, Courtney, Sarae, and Calab; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and buddies, Mason and Gage.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Darla Woods, nephew, Matthew Shilling, niece, Lily Weakland, uncle, Don Carncross, and grandmother, Fran Carncross.

A celebration of Dick’s life is being planned at the Clare Moose Lodge on Saturday, June 18, 2022 beginning at 3 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for and would greatly appreciate monetary gifts to be put toward Dick’s final expenses.

Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home.