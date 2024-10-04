Obituary: Helen Vienna Haley

Helen Vienna Haley, 74, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, September 23, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 15, 1950 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Dixon) Fitzhugh, and graduated from Leavenworth High School.

Helen moved to Three Rivers in 1988 and with her outgoing personality soon became a part of the community. She worked at Eaton on its 940 Line making mirror actuators for cars, and later at Syndicate Systems doing assembly.

In 1992, she met Larry Haley at a party, and the two became inseparable. The couple married on June 19, 1993. They enjoyed yard saling every Friday – collecting everything that caught her fancy – as well as bowling every Friday. They also loved hosting hog roasts, barbecues, and birthday parties.

Her favorite pastime was watching sports – football, wrestling, boxing, and MMA – especially her beloved Kansas City Chiefs. And above all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Haley; son, Kurtis Fitzhugh of Three Rivers; daughter, Jacqueline Haley Powell (Marc Powell Sr.) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Nahla Fitzhugh and Marc Powell Jr.; great-grandchildren, Braylen, Chase, and Hunter Powell; two brothers, Kenneth Fitzhugh of Georgia and Eric Fitzhugh of Leavenworth, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles Fitzhugh Jr. and Darryl Fitzhugh; and two sisters, Karen Green and Valdoris Fitzhugh.

Her family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastors James Ingram and Lewis Ward officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

