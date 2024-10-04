Obituary: The Reverend Roger L. Sassaman

The Reverend Roger L. Sassaman, 81, of Goshen, Indiana and Centreville, Michigan, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, pastor, and friend, was called to his heavenly home on the Festival of Saint Michael and All Angels, Sunday, September 29, 2024 in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began July 4, 1943 in Elkhart, Indiana, the older of two sons born to Carl and Lillian Sassaman. He is a graduate of Elkhart High School, Indiana University and Concordia Theological Seminary. Roger married Pamela Kay Hardwick August 29, 1965 in Elkhart, Indiana. After forty-six years of marriage, she preceded him in death Sunday, May 29, 2011.

After his retirement, Roger pursued his passion for ministry, first as a Deacon and later as an ordained Pastor of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. On April 23, 2023 Roger was installed as Pastor of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, Michigan.

Roger served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 210 of Middlebury, Indiana.

Roger will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Tabitha Johnson; two sons, John Sassaman, Timothy Sassaman; seven grandchildren, Drew (Dani) Gates, Nathan (fiancee Katie Hasse) Sassaman, Dre’ Gates, Naomi Kay (Josh) Pettit, Trey Johnson, Payton Johnson, Piper Johnson; eleven great grandchildren, Falynn Gates, Jaylen Gates, Braelynn Gates, Adah Sassaman, True Lee, Rhylyn Fincher, Brinley Pettit, Ahnylee Pettit, Cohen Pettit, Hudson Pettit, Gracelynn Pettit; one brother, Robert (Judy) Sassaman; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather Friday, October 4, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 1200 Arnold Street, Three Rivers, Michigan with the Reverend Kurt Kuhlmann officiating.

Roger will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bristol, Indiana where he will be accorded military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

