Obituary: Hermina “Betty” VanDenBrink

Proverbs 31 says of a virtuous woman “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.”

Hermina “Betty” VanDenBrink, age 95, of Ganges Township, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.

Betty was born on February 27, 1929, to the late Charles Vork and Maude (Ver Plank) Vork in Olive Township, Michigan.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin VanDenBrink; daughter, Kathy Meek; son, Warren VanDenBrink; and son-in-law, Allen Sal.

Betty is survived by her children, Millie Vanden Brink of Lansing, Lois (Mark) Corsaut of Jenison, Jan (Jared) Syswerda of Alto, Jerry (Marcia) VanDenBrink of Delton; daughter-in-law, Diana VanDenBrink of Wayland; son-in-law, Tom (Giovanna) Meek of Presque Isle; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Laverne Vanden Brink; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty’s funeral was held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery in Ganges Township. The family would like to express their thanks for the compassionate and caring staff of Carveth Village, Middleville, Michigan and Corewell Health Butterworth Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Neighbors of Douglas. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.