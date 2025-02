Hubert Leo McDonald went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 3, 2025 at home surrounded by family. Friends and family will be received 11:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Center Park United Methodist Church where services will follow at noon. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

