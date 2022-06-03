Ila Mae Schumacher, age 90, of Clare, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Ila was born the daughter of Louis and Genevieve (Davis) Fancon on Sept. 3, 1931, on the family farm on Surrey Rd. in Sheridan Twp, Clare County. She married Joseph A. Schumacher on Sept. 11, 1954 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 1988. Ila had worked as a Para-pro in the Elementary School for Clare Public Schools. She was a member of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish, but had been attending the Clare Congregational Church with her Children for the past several years. Ila was a lifelong resident of the Clare/Beaverton area and had been a member of the Clare Odd Fellow and Rebekah Lodge. She quilted with the Clare Crazy Quilters at the Clare United Methodist Church, and loved gardening and baking. She also enjoyed mowing her own lawn on her riding mower and continued to do so until this past Saturday.

Ila is survived by her children, Stephen (Lynn) Schumacher of Clare, Angela (Dr. John) Allen of Farwell, and Theresa (Jeff) Jurczyk of Pittsburgh, Pa., her grandchildren, Dr. Lindsay, Dr. Stephanie, Dr. Cameron, Carly, Caitlin, Justin, Emily, Bryce, Kristin, Cassie, Colleen, Sarah, and Douglas. Also surviving are 14 Great grandchildren and her brother, Jim Irwin of Rosebush. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph her son, Norman in 1995, and sisters, Verle Jean Mitchell and Louise Denton.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 AM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Connie Bongard officiating. Friends may visit with her family at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5 until 9 PM. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com