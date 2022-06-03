Helen Ann Bardallis, age 91 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Pioneer Golden Estates Living Facility of Clare. On July 6, 1930, Helen was born the daughter of George and Sally (Ykimoff) Raicoff in Highland Park, MI. She was united in marriage to John P. Bardallis on March 1, 1951 in Detroit, and together the couple shared fifty-one wonderful years of marriage until the time of John’s passing in March of 2002. Shortly after their marriage, Helen and John moved to Jackson, MI. to pursue John’s career as an owner and operator in the restaurant industry. After many years of hard work, they retired from the restaurant industry in the mid 1970’s and relocated to their retirement home on a little slice of paradise in Clare County. However, it didn’t take long before Helen needed something to keep her busy, so she began what would lead to an impressive ten-plus year career as a postal clerk with the Lake George Post Office before finally retiring in 2003. When Helen wasn’t keeping busy with work, she could usually be found volunteering or serving in some form at the St. Agnes Catholic Church of Marion, where she was a very active and involved member. Helen also loved to read, bake her famous Christmas cookies, and travel when she could–having cherished trips of the European and Mediterranean landscapes.

Helen is survived by her son John M. (Deborah) Bardallis of Parma, MI. and her four grandchildren Takis (Stacie Wilson) Bardallis of LasVegas, Ashley (Randy) Parker of Lake, Conor (Mikay) Bardallis of Grand Rapids, MI., and Andrew G. (Layla) Bardallis of Minneapolis. Other survivors include Helen’s three great-grandchildren Jaxson and Loukas Bardallis and John Phillip Parker. She was preceded in death by her husband John P. Bardallis, her daughter Georgina A. Johnson, and her parents George and Sally Raicoff.

In keeping with Helen’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life service will be held in honor of Helen in the Freeman Township Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband John at a later date. Memorial contributions given in honor of Helen may be directed toward the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the Bardallis family on Helen’s tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com