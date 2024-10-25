Obituary: James “Jim” Herman Awe

James “Jim” Herman Awe, 77, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on June 30th, 1947, in Three Rivers, to Carl and Marjorie (McCracken) Awe. He was a proud graduate of the Three Rivers High School Class of 1965. While in high school Jim was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball.

Following high school, Jim served in the Army National Guard for seven years, displaying his commitment to his country. He went on to graduate from Western Michigan University in 1971 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

On August 2nd, 1969, Jim married Ruth Ann Dailey, his lifelong sweetheart, who he had given a friendship ring to in the sixth grade. Their love story spanned over 62 years, married for 55, and together they raised a loving family and made lasting memories.

Jim loved nothing more than cooking and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted sports fan as he was an athlete, spectator, and coach who loved to cheer on his grandkids. In his early years, Jim could be found golfing on the golf course, fishing, bowling, or playing racquetball and bocce. Jim was an avid card player often challenging family and friends to euchre and cribbage matches. After retirement Jim and Ruth enjoyed their winters in Naples, FL.

An active member of his community, Jim had a long employment history with First National Bank as assistant vice president. He was a lifelong member of the Three Rivers Elks and a proud member of the Three Rivers Eagles, American Legion, and AMVETS.

Jim’s legacy will continue through his wife, Ruth Ann Awe; sons, Jeff (Julia) Awe and Jason (Laura) Awe; daughter, Jessica (Jaymes) MacDonald; grandchildren, Madison Awe, Mason Awe, Isla MacDonald, and Adler MacDonald; mother-in-law, GG “June” Dailey; brother-in-law, Mike (Pat) Dailey; sister-in-law, Diane (Pete) Leverentz; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marjorie (McCracken) Awe.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sauganash Country Club, 61270 Lutz Rd., Three Rivers, MI 49093, on Saturday, November 2nd, from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the James H. Awe Athletic Scholarship. Envelopes will be available at both Hohner Funeral Home and the celebration of life.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...