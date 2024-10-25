Volleyball Roundup Three Rivers beats Sturgis, finishes third in Williamston tourney, splits in quad

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ volleyball team swept Sturgis on Thursday, Oct. 17, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.

Dani Glass led the team with 19 kills to go along with 14 digs, Allie Yost had eight kills, three digs and three aces, Bekah Beachey and London Hoffmaster each had seven kills, and Miley Southland had 28 assists, 15 digs and four kills. Kendall Penny added three kills and Jazmyne Carson Moore had two kills.

On Saturday, the Wildcats finished third place in the Williamston tournament. In pool play, Three Rivers took second place by beating Huron Valley 25-9, 25-9, splitting with Manchester 25-21, 16-25, and splitting with St. John’s 17-25, 25-21. In the quarterfinals, the Wildcats beat Birch Run 21-25, 25-15, 15-9, but fell to Grand Ledge in the semifinals 21-25, 20-25.

Yost had 24 kills to lead the team on the day in that category, to go along with nine aces and six digs. Glass had 19 kills, 29 digs and four aces, and Miley Southland had 16 kills, 60 assists, 19 digs, three aces and five blocks. Jazmyne Carson Moore had 10 kills, Braylee Burg had nine kills and seven blocks, Beachey had eight kills and four blocks, and Tori Thorbjornsen had 41 digs, five aces and three kills.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats played in a tri against Eau Claire and Mendon in Mendon, defeating Eau Claire 25-8, 25-15 and losing to Mendon 25-17, 25-17.

Glass had 11 kills, 7 digs and two aces to lead the team. Hoffmaster, Beachey, Leah Kane and Natalie Bachinski had seven kills each, and Southland had 26 assists, five digs and five aces. Thorbjornsen had 14 digs, including her 500th career dig, and two aces.

Constantine wins home invite

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team did not drop a set as the Falcons took home the title in their home volleyball invitational Saturday.

In pool play, the Falcons defeated Comstock 25-12, 25-22, Galesburg-Augusta 25-18, 25-16, and Centreville 27-26, 25-20. In the semifinals, they defeated Comstock again 25-8, 25-16, and then won the rematch in the finals with Galesburg-Augusta 25-15, 25-20.

Jaedyn Herlein had 33 kills and five blocks on the day to lead the team, Jozee Buglione had 31 kills and 28 digs, Sienna Salisbury had 23 kills, four blocks, 13 aces and 26 digs, and Meah Evans had 93 assists, five blocks, 22 digs, and 11 aces. Anndee Evans also added seven aces.

Centreville 1-2-1 at Constantine invite

CONSTANTINE — Centreville finished with a loss in the semifinals in Saturday’s Constantine Volleyball Invite, going 1-2-1 on the day.

In pool play, the Bulldogs split with Galesburg-Augusta 21-25, 27-26, won against Comstock 25-8, 25-10, and lost to eventual tournament champ Constantine 26-27, 20-25. The Bulldogs lost in the semifinals to Galesburg-Augusta in the rematch, 25-21, 22-25, 14-17.

Mara Webb led the team with 21 kills to go along with 26 digs, seven blocks and five aces. Kali Evans had 20 kills, 23 digs, four aces, three blocks, and 54 assists, which put her over 2,000 career assists. Mary Stears had 16 kills and five digs, Livia Jacobs had 11 kills and seven digs, and Lena Reed, Arianna Six and Mia Yoder each had five kills each.