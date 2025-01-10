Obituary: James Leland Manthei

James Leland Manthei, age 89, of Albion, Michigan passed on Jan. 2, 2025. He was born July 01, 1935, in Parma, Michigan to Paul and Thelma (Hubbel) Manthei.

Jim was a quiet man that loved wood working, building furniture, collecting trains, and camping. He would do anything for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. With just a phone call, Jim was there to help. He was also a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Albion, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dolores (Rumsey) Manthei; sons, John (Janet) Manthei, Tom (Robin) Manthei; daughter-in-law, Helen Manthei; stepchildren, Dana (Terry) Anderla, Dawn Hawks, Dagmar (David) McKinney, Diana (Robert) Siscoe; brother, Paul (Judy) Manthei, as well as, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Manthei; sons, James Manthei, Jr. and Michael Manthei; stepchildren, Deborah and James Herwarth, and David Hurdelbrink; brothers, Robert Manthei, Richard Manthei, Gerald Manthei; and sister, Pauline Ruppel.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 16, 2025. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 Luther Blvd., Albion, MI 49224. The family would like to invite you to join them for a luncheon at St. Paul Lutheran Church following the service.

Jim will be laid to rest at Albion Memory Gardens, in Albion.

Memorials can be made in Jim’s Memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.