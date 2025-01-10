Obituary: Vennie Ree (Gibson) Williams

Vennie Ree (Gibson) Williams, born on March 3, 1933, in Chester, Georgia, peacefully departedthis life on Dec. 25, 2024, at her residence in Greensboro, North Carolina, surrounded byher loving family. She was the cherished daughter of the late Ammie Lee Kurtz (Gibson) andGuy Gibson.

Vennie gave her life to Christ at an early age, a commitment that guided her throughout her life.She moved to Albion, Michigan, where she attended school and met the love of her life,Roosevelt Williams. They were united in marriage on July 26, 1953, and their union was blessedwith three children.

A devoted member of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Albion for many years, Venniefaithfully served under the leadership of the late Elder James S. Lee and her nephew ElderEustice Williams. She was an active participant in the church choir and various auxiliaries anddedicated countless hours to the church kitchen alongside Mrs. Annie Mae Crenshaw.

Vennie worked as a cook for Albion Public Schools for over 30 years before retiring in 2003.Following her retirement, she moved to Danville, Illinois, to live with her late sister Fairly LeeDunbar. There, she attended St. James Free Will Baptist Church under the leadership of thelate Elder Peter Samuel Davis. As her health began to decline, she relocated to Greensboro,North Carolina.

Vennie leaves behind a legacy of love and faith cherished by her daughter Nadine Williams;granddaughters Yolanda Williams, Amber Williams, and Andreial Williams; great-grandchildrenAria Woodhouse and Genesis Woodhouse; sister Mae Lizzy White; sister-in-law Lorane Gant;daughter-in-law Mattie Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Roosevelt Williams; sons Oswald Williamsand Millard D. Williams; sister Clyon Davidson; brothers Guy Gibson, Hermon Gibson, AndrewGibson, and Milton Gibson.

Vennie’s unwavering faith and devotion to family will forever be remembered by all who knewher. May her memory bring comfort and peace to those she leaves behind.

Home going services for Ms. Williams will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, with family hour at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 711 Grace St., in Albion.

The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd funeral Home in Albion.