Obituary: James Michael Meadows

James Michael Meadows, 44, of Three Rivers, went to be with his Lord Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Ascension Borgess Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 29, 1980 in Three Rivers, the son of Mary Christina (Weaver) and James Harold Meadows.

Jimmy attended Centreville and Three Rivers schools, then Howardsville Christian School where he was a member of the Class of 1998. Following graduation from Glen Oaks Community College – to which he received a Presidential Scholarship – he attended Grand Valley State University and Thomas Edison State University, earning a bachelor of arts in general studies.

He worked as a security guard at American Axle & Manufacturing and as an income tax preparer at B&K Accounting, before a heart health issue curtailed his long hours. He later became the administrative assistant at Moorepark Community Church and a deputy clerk for Lockport Township.

On July 30, 2016, he married Elena Chryso Hines, to whom he was a loving and supportive husband.

An upbeat, positive man who radiated integrity, Jimmy’s most charming feature was his thousand-watt smile.

He loved all things baseball, genealogy, and Star Trek, and his encyclopedic knowledge of everything from history to sports to television made him a sought-after teammate in trivia competition. He used his excellent technological skills to help family and friends keep their computers running.

Jimmy and Elena worshiped at Moorepark Community Church, where he served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and as a sound and video technician. He also volunteered as commissioner of the Three Rivers Area Church Softball League.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Elena Meadows of Three Rivers; brother, Stephen Meadows of Staunton, Va.; uncles, Stephen (Connie) Weaver of Centreville and Dale Meadows of Arkansas; cousins, Stephanie Weaver of Centreville, Anita (Jonas) Edwards of Three Rivers, Sam (Jen) Weaver of Elkhart, Ind., Jackie (Kevin) Jones of Columbia, Tenn., Matt Meabon of Nunnelly, Tenn. and Josh (Jennifer Marler) Robinson of Silverdale, Wash.; mother-in-law, Lydia Hines; sisters-in-law, Edith (Kyle) Williams and Nancy Harnish; brothers-in-law, George (Stephanie) Hines and Wally Jr. (Luci) Hines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Mary C. Meadows; aunt, Brenda Meadows; uncles, David Meadows, Timothy Robinson, and Victor Robinson; paternal grandparents, Johnie (Mary L.) Meadows and Lottie Franklin Jones; maternal grandparents, Stephen and C. Grace Weaver; father-in-law, Wallis G. Hines; brother-in-law, David Harnish.

His family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Moorepark Community Church, 55701 Wilbur Rd., Three Rivers, with Pastor Bud Granger officiating.

Donations in Jimmy’s memory may be directed either to Moorepark Community Church for audio/visual equipment or to the National Kidney Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

