Obituary: Ray S. Yoder

Ray S. Yoder, 88, of Sturgis peacefully crossed the bar on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater at 11:00 A.M. Internment will take place following the service. A visitation will take place Monday, February 24, 2025, at Dutcher Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 P.M.

Ray was born on February 20, 1936, to Sylvanus and Sylvia (Miller) Yoder, in Burr Oak, MI. He

later met, and married Bonnie J. Rifenburgh on February 14, 1970, in Batavia. Ray honorably served in the United States Navy for 4 years where he was stationed aboard the USS Eugene A. Greene (DD-711).

Ray spent over 20 years working for, and retiring from, American Axle in Three Rivers, MI.

He was a member of the American Legion in LaGrange, IN. In his free time, Ray enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and all nature; especially bird watching. He was very loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with and taking care of his family.

Ray is survived by his wife Bonnie Yoder; his children Robin (Stacy) Yoder; Joshua Yoder; Tyler Yoder; his grandchildren Kaeleigh Yoder; MacKenna Yoder; his sister-in-law Dixie Rice, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters Fannie Mae (John Henry) Yoder, and Marie (Leander) Miller. Fair winds and following seas shipmate, you will be missed!

All memorials may be directed to the Samaritan’s Purse foundation.

