Obituary: Jeffrey Scott Boyd

Jeffrey Scott Boyd of Jonesville, Michigan passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

Jeff is survived by his father, Otto Boyd; his loving soulmate, Angela Walker; his two beautiful children, Logan Scott Boyd and Alexandria Star VanTassel; his two sisters, Patti (Gary) Martin and Angel (Max) Johnson-Ellis; his two brothers, Tommy (Amanda) Boyd and William (Vicki) Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kristine Kay Boyd; sister, Barbara Bishop; brothers, Timmy and Jay Johnson.

Jeffrey was born on Aug. 16, 1984. He graduated from Concord High School and went on to make a career as a process engineer. Jeff mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He loved riding his Harley (wind therapy he’d say). Jeff loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, riding all kinds of different ATV vehicles; watching football, going to the Tiger’s games, singing karaoke, along with watching his son Logan excel in everything. Of course, all these things he loved doing with his soulmate, Angela, family, and friends. Jeff was the life of the party.

Funeral services will be held at the Desnoyer Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Pulaski Township Cemetery. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held after the interment at his dad, Otto Boyd’s house 9974 Miller Road, in Pulaski.

The family requests that anyone attending the funeral wear Jeff’s favorite colors, blue or orange, in remembrance of him.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 6 from 1-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to his son, Logan would be appreciated. Checks can be made payable to Angela Walker, sent via Venmo to @angelalynn30, or Cash App $AngelaLynnWalker.